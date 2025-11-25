Assam CM Says Zubeen Garg Was Killed, Claims Several People Aided The Main Accused

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that singer Zubeen Garg was murdered, claiming one person committed the crime while four to five others assisted him. Speaking on the first day of the winter session of the Assam Assembly, Sarma said that investigators treated the case as murder right from the beginning and confirmed that the chargesheet will be submitted on December 8.

Sarma stated that the government took the matter seriously from the moment irregularities were noticed after Garg’s death in Singapore on September 19, 2025. He explained that an FIR was filed under BNS sections related to criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, and causing death by negligence. Within two days, the state pushed for the inclusion of Section 103, the provision for murder, in the charges. According to him, every bail plea was evaluated under the murder charge, and the court’s decision to grant a 14-day custody while refusing bail to all accused supported the state’s approach.

During the Assembly session, an adjournment motion to discuss Garg’s death was admitted after Sarma urged the Speaker to allow the debate. Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia and Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi pressed for discussions on the issue, with Gogoi demanding that the names of those involved be made public. He also alleged that the state had financially supported the Northeast India Festival linked to accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, an allegation Sarma denied, insisting no government funds were provided.

Gogoi proposed that Zubeen Garg be recommended for the Bharat Ratna, a suggestion supported by Saikia. Sarma responded that he was open to considering such a proposal but felt it should be raised through a proper process rather than during an adjournment motion.