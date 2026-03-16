Assam Cong MP writes to party leadership, raises concerns over Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: Fresh internal tensions have surfaced in the Assam Congress with senior party leader and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi reportedly writing to the party high command alleging links between a party MLA and a person accused of attacking his convoy during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to party sources, Bordoloi on Sunday sent a letter to the Congress leadership raising allegations against Lahorighat MLA Dr Asif Nazar and also questioning the conduct of Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi.

In his communication, Bordoloi alleged that Imdadul Islam, who was accused of attacking his convoy during the Lok Sabha election campaign, had been “shielded” by the Lahorighat MLA.

The Congress MP further claimed that Gogoi was seen sitting with the same individual, raising concerns about the party’s stand against those involved in acts of violence.

Bordoloi has reportedly attached photographs to the letter sent to the party high command in support of his claims regarding Gogoi’s alleged association with Imdadul Islam.

Sources said the issue had earlier surfaced during a Congress meeting in New Delhi, where Bordoloi raised the matter before senior leaders of the party.

However, a senior Congress leader present at the meeting reportedly rejected the allegations made by the Assam MP, the sources added.

Bordoloi is also understood to have expressed disappointment that Gogoi did not respond to the allegations during the discussion at the meeting.

The development has exposed simmering differences within the Assam Congress at a time when the party is trying to strengthen its organisational base ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

While Bordoloi has formally brought the matter to the notice of the party leadership, neither Gogoi nor the Lahorighat MLA has issued any official response to the allegations so far.

The controversy could further intensify factionalism within the Assam unit of the Congress as the party prepares for the crucial electoral contest in the state.