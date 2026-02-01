Assam govt to preserve heritage of Darrang king

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, announced a grant of Rs 50 crore for the preservation of heritage of the Darrang kings, declaring that the royal legacy of the Koch dynasty would be restored and developed as a major centre of tourism.

The announcement was made while addressing the 516th Biswa Mahabir Chilarai Divas celebrations at Pipora Dookan in Darrang district.

Chief Minister Sarma said the state government is committed to protecting Assam's historical legacy and ensuring that future generations remain connected to the region's glorious past.

He directed the Darrang district administration and the Public Works Department to immediately take up the heritage preservation project, stressing that restoration efforts must reflect the historical significance of the Koch dynasty and its contribution to Assam's political and cultural evolution.

During the programme, the Chief Minister unveiled the statue of Maharaj Krishnanarayan of the Darrang kingdom and virtually inaugurated Chilarai Bhawans constructed at Mangaldoi and Golaghat.

He paid tributes to Mahabir Chilarai, describing him as a key architect of Assam who ushered in a golden chapter in the state's history.

Tracing the rise of the Koch dynasty, Chief Minister Sarma said historical records show the emergence of the Koch people in ancient Kamarupa, their resurgence after the decline of the Pal dynasty, and the establishment of the Koch kingdom by Biswa Singha, which reached its zenith under Maharaj Naranarayan with Chilarai playing a decisive role.

He added that Chilarai earned his name for lightning-fast battlefield strikes and built a highly organised military structure with land and naval forces, enabling victories across Ahom, Kachari, Jaintia, Tripura and Sylhet regions.

The construction of the historic Gohain Kamal Ali Road, he said, reflected Chilarai's strategic vision.

Chief Minister Sarma also highlighted the reconstruction of the Kamakhya and Hayagriva Madhav temples under Naranarayan and Chilarai, calling it a revival of Assam's spiritual traditions.

He also announced allotment of land and construction of an office for the All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani at Amingaon, reaffirming the state government's commitment to preserving the heritage and identity of indigenous communities in Assam.