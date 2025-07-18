  • Menu
Assam Man Arrested for Creating Fake Profile of Influencer Archita Phukan

x

Highlights

A man in Assam made a fake social media profile of influencer Archita Phukan.

The man is Pratim Bora, from Tinsukia. He is Archita’s ex-partner.

He used old photos and edited them badly. He even added adult star Kendra Lust in some.

He posted the fake images to shame and trouble Archita. Her brother filed a complaint.

Police tracked Bora using his phone and IP address. They caught him in a rented house in Tinsukia.

His phone and laptop were taken. They will be checked for more proof.

Bora told police he was angry after the breakup. That’s why he did it.

A case is filed under Indian law. Police may add cybercrime charges too.

Bora is in police custody. He will go to court soon.

