Assam: Man arrested for sexual assault of woman, probe underway​

Silchar: A 25-year-old man in connection with an alleged sexual assault incident reported on the Silchar Bypass in Assam's Cachar district was arrested on Tuesday, even as police urged the public to remain calm and refrain from circulating unverified information while the probe is underway.​

Police identified the arrested accused as Nilotpal Das, a resident of Tapoban Nagar in Silchar. ​

According to police sources, the victim identified him from a photograph, following which he was taken into custody. During questioning, the accused reportedly admitted to being present at the spot but denied committing rape or witnessing any such act. Police said the accused claimed that he and others targeted couples in parked vehicles to extort money. ​

As per police findings so far, Rs 10,000 was transferred via UPI during the incident. The investigation is examining multiple angles, including allegations of extortion and sexual assault. ​

The case stems from an FIR alleging that seven men sexually assaulted a woman on February 19 while holding her partner hostage at knifepoint on the Silchar Bypass. ​

According to the complaint, the assailants arrived in an SUV, assaulted the couple, and allegedly raped the woman one after another. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Cachar, Partha Pratim Das, on Tuesday, confirmed that a case has been registered and one accused has been arrested, while efforts are underway to detain another suspect. ​

“We are looking at this case from all angles, including extortion and rape, and any other possible aspects. Till the investigation is clear, I request the public to stay calm and not panic,” he said. ​

The SSP added that the final medical report from Silchar Medical College and Hospital is still awaited and that police will issue an official statement once the investigation is completed. ​

Following reports of the incident, social media platforms were flooded with posts demanding justice for the victim, along with various claims and interpretations. ​

Cachar Police appealed to the public not to share or amplify unverified information, warning that premature conclusions could lead to misinformation and panic.



