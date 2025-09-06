Assam police nabs one accused in Rs 3 cr fraud case

Bhubaneswar: A team of Assam police, with the help of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate police, on Thursday arrested one person from Bhubaneswar in connection with a fraud case registered at Bihubor police station in Sivasagar district of Assam. The arrested accused, identified as Nirup Sundar Choudhury, is a resident of Niladri Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the prime accused, Samir Patnaik, along with his associate Sunil Sahoo, gave the police the slip. Samir, in connivance with Nirup and Sunil, allegedly defrauded Dushmant of around Rs 3 crore two months ago.

The trio later reportedly escaped to Odisha in March this year and have been hiding in Bhubaneswar since then. Subsequently, based on the complaint lodged by Dushmant, Bihubor police registered a case and issued notices to the three accused for their appearance for investigation.

However, despite repeated notices, they did not appear before the police. Subsequently, a team of Assam police on Wednesday morning reached Bhubaneswar to arrest the accused persons. The Assam police, with the help of Bhubaneswar police, managed to arrest the accused, Nirup, on Thursday. However, the prime accused, Samir, who is staying at an apartment under the Infocity police station area in Bhubaneswar, managed to give the cops the slip during the raid on Thursday. The police also failed to nab the other accused, Sunil.

The complainant Dushmant on Thursday said he, along with Samir, Nirup and Sunil, were engaged in the trade of mining at a coal mine in Assam. He further revealed that the accused persons allegedly got him arrested by registering a false case against Dushmant at Sahid Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar in February 2025.

Dushmant further alleged that during his imprisonment in Bhubaneswar, the accused persons, during this period, sold all the coal extracted from the mine located in Assam, thereby misappropriating over Rs 3 crore.

Following his release from jail, Dushmant went to Assam and came to know about the fraud committed by the accused trio. He subsequently filed a case against Samir, Sunil and Nirup at Bihubor police station in August this year.