Assam Polls: Opposition Likely To Project Gaurav Gogoi As CM Face Against BJP

As preparations intensify for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, opposition parties have moved closer to a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party, with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi emerging as the preferred chief ministerial face.

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi said that opposition leaders had broadly agreed to project Gaurav Gogoi as their candidate for the top post. The understanding was reached during a meeting of opposition parties held in Golaghat earlier in the day.

Speaking after the meeting, Akhil Gogoi said representatives from seven political parties participated in discussions focused on alliance formation, strategy and seat-sharing. He added that Gaurav Gogoi had agreed to the proposal in principle.

While a final agreement on constituency allocation is yet to be reached, Akhil Gogoi described the talks as constructive. He said Raijor Dal has sought 15 seats, despite having the organisational capacity to contest more constituencies across Upper and Lower Assam, in the interest of maintaining opposition unity.

Taking aim at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP, Akhil Gogoi said the opposition was gearing up for a direct electoral battle. He accused the ruling party of promoting divisive politics and said the opposition would seek support across communities.

He added that the alliance’s campaign would focus on issues such as corruption and social harmony, asserting that the opposition would continue its fight until it succeeds electorally.