Assam Power Minister hails Amrit Bharat Express rollout from Dibrugarh, expresses gratitude to PM Modi

A new chapter was added to the history of Indian Railways on Sunday as the Amrit Bharat Express began its maiden journey from Dibrugarh (Assam) to Gomti Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) after its formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The launch marked a significant milestone for rail connectivity in Assam and the wider Northeast region.

Prime Minister Modi flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express train services, providing a major boost to Assam's railway infrastructure.

The introduction of these services is expected to strengthen rail links between Assam and several key destinations across the country, improving connectivity and accessibility for passengers.

Speaking to reporters, Assam Power Minister Prasanta Phukan welcomed the launch and said, "The Amrit Bharat Express, which will connect Dibrugarh to Lucknow, is great news for the people of Dibrugarh and Assam. On behalf of the people of Assam and Dibrugarh, heartfelt congratulations are extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Highlighting the benefits of the new services, Phukan added, "The benefit that Assam will get through these Amrit Bharat Express is great. Our travel is now easier. One can reach Dibrugarh to Guwahati in just 9 hours. I congratulate everyone for this."

According to officials, the newly-launched train services will operate on the Dibrugarh–Gomti Nagar and Kamakhya–Rohtak routes.

These trains are expected to significantly enhance long-distance travel options for passengers from Assam and other parts of the Northeast, offering improved comfort and connectivity.

The flagging-off ceremony took place during the Prime Minister's visit to Assam.

From Mouchanda Pathar at Niz Chilabandha in Kaliabor, Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated the two Amrit Bharat Express trains, formally marking the start of their operations.

Officials said that the launch of the Amrit Bharat Express is aimed at improving passenger convenience, reducing travel time and making long-distance rail travel more affordable.

The new services are also expected to play an important role in further integrating Assam's railway network with the rest of India, boosting mobility and regional development.