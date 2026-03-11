Assam prioritising rural infrastructure to boost growth: CM Sarma​

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government is prioritising infrastructure development in rural areas to sustain economic growth and expand opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses across the state. ​

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said rural regions are emerging as “new engines of growth” in Assam, driven by the rise of new entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and expanding employment opportunities. ​

The Chief Minister noted that to maintain this momentum, the government has significantly increased investments in rural infrastructure, particularly through the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). ​

“Rural areas are the new engines of growth in Assam with new entrepreneurs, MSMEs and job opportunities. To ensure that this growth is sustained, we have prioritised infrastructure creation in rural areas and invested over Rs 2,100 crore under RIDF to strengthen core infrastructure,” Sarma said. ​

According to the Chief Minister, the investments are aimed at bridging the rural-urban divide by improving connectivity, public utilities and economic infrastructure across villages and semi-urban areas. ​

He said the RIDF funding has been utilised for projects such as road construction, bridges, irrigation facilities, and other essential infrastructure that support agriculture, local industries, and rural livelihoods. ​

The initiative, the government said, is part of a broader strategy to strengthen grassroots economic activity and enable rural communities to participate more actively in Assam’s development trajectory. ​

Officials added that improved infrastructure in rural areas not only facilitates easier movement of goods and people but also helps create favourable conditions for businesses, agricultural productivity and local entrepreneurship to flourish. ​

The state government believes that strengthening rural infrastructure will play a key role in narrowing the development gap between rural and urban areas, generating employment, and improving the overall quality of life for residents. ​

The RIDF, operated by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), provides financial support to states for building critical rural infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, irrigation projects, and social sector facilities.



