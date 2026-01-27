Assam repatriated only 467 of 1.7 lakh illegal foreigners

Guwahati: Only467 of the 1.7 lakh declared illegal foreigners have been repatriated to their respective countries from Assam to date, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said on Monday.

Unfurling the national flag at a function here, he said Assam has referred almost 4.35 lakh cases of suspected nationality to the Foreigners’ Tribunals till October 31 last year since their inception.

“Of these, more than 3.5 lakh cases have been disposed of, resulting in nearly 1.7 lakh people being declared as illegal foreigners from the specified territory.

“A total of 467 illegal foreigners have been repatriated to their country of origin through the process of deportation,” Acharya said in his speech.

He said that as of date, 14 border outposts and 14 patrol posts are operational in close coordination with the BSF and local police along the India-Bangladesh border in Cachar, Sribhumi, Dhubri and South Salmara districts.

This security arrangement has strengthened Assam’s second line of defence against illegal infiltration and trans-border crimes, he added.

The governor also said that Assam has emerged as a national front-runner in the implementation of three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

“As per assessments by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Assam ranked first among all states in the implementation of the new criminal laws,” he added.

Acharya said that the 29th state-level crime review held in November 2025 highlighted a significant improvement in the state’s crime scenario.

“Crime rate per lakh population has shown a decline from 379 in 2021 to 121.6 in 2025. Crimes against women have also come down to 4,426 cases in 2025 as against 10,546 cases in 2024,” he added.

The governor further said that under the modernisation of the prison project of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the establishment of a high security jail at Hajo in Kamrup district for 150 inmates is underway.

On the financial position of Assam, Acharya said that over the past five years, the state has pursued a path of responsible fiscal management, sustained public investment and inclusive development.

At current prices, the state’s GSDP is estimated to cross Rs 7 lakh crore in 2025-26 fiscal, more than doubling it compared to 2020-21 fiscal, Acharya said.