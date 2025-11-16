Assam Rifles apprehend member of banned People's Liberation Army in Manipur

The Assam Rifles under the Spear Corps of the Indian Army apprehended an active cadre of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Yaripok Bazar, Thoubal, Manipur, an official said on Sunday.

“#AssamRifles and Thoubal Commandos apprehended one active cadre of the proscribed PLA in Yaripok Bazar, Thoubal, Manipur on 15 Nov 2025. One smartphone with SIM was recovered. The individual was handed over to Yaripok PS for further investigation,” said a message on X.

Earlier, the Assam Rifles flagged off an education tour for students and teachers of Don Bosco College, Maram, Manipur, to Arunachal Pradesh, an official said.

In a message on X, the Spear Corps said, “#AssamRifles under #SpearCorps flags off Seemadarshan Tour under Op Sadbhavana for students and teachers of Don Bosco College, Maram #Manipur. The team will explore important places in #ArunachalPradesh and visit Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (ARTC & S).”

In a similar initiative, the Chennai leg of the National Integration Tour by Red Shield Division under the Spear Corps concluded on an inspiring note.

Students interacted with Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, visited the Officers Training Academy, explored Egmore Museum and Marina Beach, immersing in Chennai’s rich culture, said a statement on X.

The Spear Corps, in another statement on X, said that the Assam Rifles flagged off a maiden Territorial Army Recruitment Rally from Noney, Manipur, taking career awareness and opportunities to remote areas of the state.

The initiative aimed to empower local youth and enhance their participation in national service, it said.

On Thursday, the Assam Rifles conducted a comprehensive pre-medical, documentation and physical screening at Mon District, Nagaland, for youth aspiring to join the 164 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) (H & H) NAGA.

The initiative was organised as part of the preparation for the recruitment rally scheduled from November 15 to 24 at Zakhama Military Station, Kohima, to guide and assist local candidates in meeting the required standards, said a message on X.