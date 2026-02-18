Assam Rifles flags off 13-day ‘Eastern Edge Expedition’ from Arunachal’s Pangsau Pass to Assam’s Jorhat

Itanagar: The Assam Rifles on Wednesday flagged off the 13-day-long "Eastern Edge Expedition", starting from Pangsau Pass along the India–Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh, and aimed to culminate at Jorhat in Assam.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the 'Eastern Edge Expedition', organised in partnership with Hero MotoCorp, is scheduled from February 18 to March 2 under ‘Operation Sadbhavana 2025–26’ to celebrate resilience, camaraderie and the indomitable spirit of the northeast.

The expedition aims to showcase the breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture and immense potential of the region while fostering unity and national integration.

Covering challenging terrains and remote routes, the rally stands as a tribute to the endurance and determination that define both the armed forces and the people of the Northeast, the defence official said.

According to Lt Col Rawat, the rally is being undertaken by a contingent of 24 bikers, comprising 12 representatives from Assam Rifles and 12 representatives from Hero MotoCorp, symbolising strong teamwork and civil-military cooperation.

Through this collaboration, the initiative reflects a robust partnership to promote adventure tourism, youth engagement and regional connectivity while strengthening bonds between the armed forces and corporate partners.

The spokesman said that the participants of "The Eastern Edge Expedition" will traverse diverse geographical stretches, symbolising strength, teamwork and perseverance in the face of challenges. The event embodies discipline, mutual trust and the shared pride of carrying the 'Tiranga' across the easternmost frontiers of the Nation.

Assam Rifles reaffirmed its resolve to remain the true Sentinels of the Northeast, fostering harmony, development and national pride through initiatives that inspire, connect and empower communities, an official statement said.

The Indian Army's Operation Sadbhavana (Goodwill) is a long-running military-led civic action program, primarily in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, focused on winning hearts and minds by addressing socio-economic needs through education (Army Goodwill Schools), healthcare (medical camps), infrastructure development (water, power, roads), and empowering women/youth via vocational training, counteracting alienation, and fostering national integration.



