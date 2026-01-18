Assam Rifles, Indian Army extend humanitarian aid in Manipur, Arunachal

Imphal/Itanagar: The Assam Rifles organised a humanitarian outreach programme at Happiness Home Orphanage in Manipur’s tribal-inhabited Churachandpur district, providing essential support to 50 children and 10 elderly residents, including a few children living with HIV, officials said on Saturday.

A defence spokesman said that relief materials were distributed among the residents, creating an atmosphere of joy and positivity. To strengthen the orphanage’s infrastructure, the Assam Rifles provided three water storage tanks to ensure uninterrupted access to safe drinking water, along with ration supplies to meet the residents’ nutritional requirements. The assistance is expected to significantly improve the daily sustenance and living conditions at the facility.

Emphasising holistic development, the force also distributed sports equipment, including five volleyballs and five footballs, to promote physical fitness, teamwork and healthy competition among the children. Recognising the importance of digital literacy, a desktop computer was donated to enhance learning opportunities and prepare the children for modern educational needs.

The programme concluded with a warm interaction between the Regional President of the Assam Rifles Wives Welfare Association (ARWWA) and the children, marked by laughter, encouragement and shared moments of happiness. The initiative left a lasting impact, boosting confidence among the young residents and reinforcing the spirit of care and solidarity in Manipur during challenging times.

The event was attended by the Regional President of ARWWA of the Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), along with officials and troops of the force.

In a separate development, the Spearhead Division of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps once again demonstrated its commitment to service beyond duty by extending timely assistance to civilians during adverse weather conditions at Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district.

According to the defence spokesman, amid dense fog and extremely poor visibility, a civilian vehicle skidded off the road near Yorko village, endangering the life of the driver. Troops deployed in the area promptly reached the spot, rescued the driver and administered first aid to stabilise him. The vehicle was later safely recovered, restoring normalcy in the area.