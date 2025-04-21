Assam Rifles' swift action saves life of 2-year-old in remote Manipur village

The life of a two-year-old girl in a remote village of Manipur’s mountainous Kamjong district was saved as the Assam Rifles swung into action to evacuate her for critical medical aid after the kid accidentally fell into a water tank early on Monday.

A defence spokesman said that the incident occurred in Grihang, one of the most inaccessible villages, as it is poorly connected by road and completely cut off from other modes of transport.

The villagers had little hope for timely medical support, but assistance came with promptness and determination.

On receiving the distress call, Assam Rifles troopers and medical personnel rushed to the isolated village, stabilised the child, Chuishut, with first aid, and within moments, coordinated the arrival of a military helicopter for her evacuation to the paramilitary force's hospital in Imphal, the spokesman said.

He said that despite the logistical challenges, the seamless coordination ensured the child was in expert care within hours of the accident.

At Assam Rifles Military Hospital, Mantripukhri, in Imphal West District, expert paediatric care ensured the child was brought out of grave danger.

Timely intervention was critical, and any delay could have cost her life, the spokesman stressed.

The child’s parents, overwhelmed and in tears of gratitude, said: "We thought we were going to lose her. Assam Rifles gave her back to us."

The defence PRO said that this daring and selfless act by Assam Rifles once again underlines the force's role not just as protectors, but as guardians of humanity in the farthest corners of the northeast. Their readiness, even in the most challenging terrain, continues to inspire deep trust among local communities.

Meanwhile, in a demonstration of commitment to the physical and emotional well-being of its troops and families, Assam Rifles conducted a series of ‘Pranayam’ and ‘Yogasana’ sessions from April 10 to 21 across multiple garrisons in Manipur.

According to the defence spokesman, the sessions were led by the inspiring Padmini Jog, an 80-year-old certified yoga instructor from Maharashtra's Nagpur, whose energy and wisdom left a lasting impact on all participants. Over 1,845 troops, families and students across Manipur participated in this 12-day-long series of rejuvenating yoga sessions. Starting from Pallel, Modi, and Moreh Garrisons, the initiative moved to Kakching, Keithalmanbi, and finally to Ukhrul and Sangshak, culminating at Mantripukhri garrison on Monday. The series concluded on Monday at Mantripukhri, where 375 troops and family members took part in a revitalising yoga session focused on physical well-being and inner balance. The event reinforced the value of yoga as a daily discipline for armed forces personnel, whose demanding routines often leave little space for mental decompression, the spokesman said.