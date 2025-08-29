Assam to celebrate Golap Borbora’s birth centenary today, Amit Shah to lead tribute

Guwahati: Assam will mark the birth centenary of former Chief Minister Golap Borbora on Friday with a statewide commemoration of his life and ideals. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to lead the programme, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior leaders joining citizens in paying homage to one of Assam’s most respected political figures.

Chief Minister Sarma said that HM Shah would join Assam in celebrating “the life and times of its beloved son and 6th Chief Minister, Shri Golap Borbora.”

The CM described Borbora as a “freedom fighter, voice of civil liberties and a true patriot” who guided the state with integrity and conviction.

Borbora, born in 1925, was Assam’s first non-Congress Chief Minister, heading the Janata Party government between 1978 and 1979. Though his tenure was brief, he is remembered for his emphasis on democratic values, social justice and efforts to strengthen unity in a state facing political and demographic complexities.

A participant in the freedom struggle, Borbora was widely admired for his firm stand against colonial rule and his advocacy of people’s rights.

His leadership in post-Independence Assam reflected a commitment to clean politics and the defence of civil liberties, making him a towering figure in the state’s political history.

The centenary year has reignited public interest in Borbora’s legacy. Memorial lectures, cultural programmes and discussions are being organised across Assam to highlight his contributions, with special focus on engaging the younger generation.

CM Sarma underlined the importance of introducing Borbora’s ideals to today’s youth, noting that his values of patriotism, resilience and ethical leadership remain relevant.

“His guidance continues to inspire Assam’s journey towards progress and justice,” the Chief Minister said.

As the state comes together to honour Borbora, the celebrations are expected to serve as both a tribute and a reminder of the sacrifices and principles that shaped Assam’s political journey. Leaders hope the occasion will instil pride among the people and encourage future generations to carry forward Borbora’s vision of a just and democratic society.