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Assam to strengthen dairy sector; targets daily milk production of 10 lakh litres
In Short
Assam aims to increase daily milk production to 10 lakh litres through direct subsidies for dairy farmers, mega processing plants and expanded infrastructure to strengthen rural livelihoods.
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government is working to strengthen the dairy sector, with a target of achieving daily milk production of 10 lakh litres, alongside direct subsidies for dairy farmers and expansion of processing infrastructure.
In a post on X, CM Sarma said a stronger dairy sector would improve nutrition, secure farmers’ livelihoods and make the rural economy more resilient.
He described the initiatives as part of the state’s efforts to build a self-reliant Assam.
The Chief Minister noted that Assam’s per capita milk availability remains below the national average, underlining the need to increase production and improve the dairy supply chain.
According to the information shared by CM Sarma, the state has set a target of producing 10 lakh litres of milk every day. The government is extending direct milk subsidies to farmers to encourage dairy activities and support their incomes.
The state is planning to establish mega dairy processing plants across Assam. These facilities are expected to strengthen milk processing capacity, improve handling and support the organised dairy sector.
The post highlighted the commissioning of a milk processing plant in Sonitpur district with a capacity of 20,000 litres per day. The facility is expected to add to the state’s processing infrastructure and help improve the availability of processed milk.
The Chief Minister’s announcement comes as Assam seeks to reduce the gap between local milk demand and production, while creating better market opportunities for dairy farmers. Strengthening collection, processing and distribution networks will be important to achieving the production target.
The government’s focus on subsidies and processing facilities is aimed at encouraging greater participation in dairy farming and improving the sector’s capacity to serve consumers.
A sustained expansion of milk production could help generate rural employment and provide an additional source of income for farming households.
CM Sarma said the measures would lay the foundations for a self-reliant Assam, with better nutrition, stronger farmer livelihoods and a more resilient rural economy.
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