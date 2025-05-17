Assam’s high quality agri products are becoming market’s favourite: CM

Guwhati/Hyderabad: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the State is encouraging its farmers to grow more quality fruits and vegetables. This initiative comes in light of the significant increase in agricultural exports from the State over the past few years.

The Chief Minister shared details about these exports, revealing that 100 metric tons of organic black rice was shipped to South India, and 87 metric tons of organic beans were sent to Bihar within the country.

On the global front, he mentioned that Tezpur Litchi, which is a Geographical Indication (GI) product, was exported to London, along with 42 metric tons of pineapples and 10 metric tons of ginger shipped to Dubai. Additionally, 1.2 metric tons of Assam lemons were exported to London in 2022, and 6,000 pieces of organic lemons were exported during the 2022-23 period. Furthermore, 10 metric tons of organic ginger was exported to Dubai in the 2023-24 season, and another 10 metric tons of ginger from Karbi Anglong were exported to Qatar and Oman in the 2024-25 season, he added.