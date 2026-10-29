Assam’s Op Falcon foils nine rhino poaching attempts, leading to 48 arrests, says CM Sharma

Guwahati: Assam has foiled nine attempts at rhinoceros poaching and arrested 48 people in connection with the operations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday, highlighting the state government's efforts to strengthen wildlife protection and conserve the endangered one-horned rhinoceros.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, CM Sarma said Assam's Operation Falcon had successfully thwarted nine poaching attempts, leading to 48 arrests.

Emphasising the importance of conservation, the Chief Minister said the state's efforts were aimed at protecting its precious wildlife heritage and ensuring a safer future for rhinos.

"Zero rhino poaching. Now that's a plot worth protecting," CM Sarma wrote, describing Operation Falcon as a major step in the fight against wildlife crime.

He also referred to the state's broader conservation initiative, Project Rhino, saying the next chapter of conservation was already underway.

Assam is globally recognised for its population of the endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros, with Kaziranga National Park serving as one of its most important habitats.

The state's rhino conservation efforts have attracted national and international attention, particularly because of the species' vulnerability to poaching for its horn.

Rhino poaching has remained a major conservation challenge in the region, with organised criminal networks often targeting the animals for their horns, which are illegally traded in international markets.

Strengthening intelligence gathering, surveillance, patrolling, and coordination among forest and law enforcement agencies remains crucial to curbing such crimes.

Operation Falcon's reported success in foiling nine attempts and securing 48 arrests underscores the importance of preventive action and enforcement in protecting wildlife. The arrests also highlight the role of coordinated operations in disrupting suspected poaching networks before they can cause further harm to the state's rhino population.

Through Project Rhino, the Assam government is seeking to reinforce its commitment to wildlife conservation and habitat protection. The initiative comes amid continuing efforts to safeguard the state's rich biodiversity and preserve its reputation as a leading destination for wildlife conservation.

The Chief Minister's message underlined the government's stated ambition of achieving zero rhino poaching in Assam, where protecting the iconic one-horned rhinoceros remains a key environmental priority.