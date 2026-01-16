Assam’s startup push gathers pace, Rs 200 crore fund fuels youth-led innovation

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state is witnessing a fast-growing startup movement, driven by focused policy support, institutional backing and a strong emphasis on youth-led innovation.

Highlighting key milestones achieved under the Assam Startup initiative, CM Sarma said that 615 startups have been incubated through the NEST incubation programme since 2021, providing young innovators with mentoring, infrastructure and access to funding.

He said the initiative has helped transform innovative ideas into scalable enterprises across diverse sectors.

The Chief Minister said the state government has also created a Rs 200 crore Assam Venture Capital Fund to provide critical financial backing to promising startups during their early and growth stages.

The fund, he added, is aimed at bridging the gap between innovation and investment, enabling local entrepreneurs to compete at the national level without having to migrate to other states.

CM Sarma further highlighted the role of the Chief Minister’s Aatmanirbhar Assam Abhijan (CMAAA), which has been supporting thousands of young entrepreneurs by offering financial assistance, skill development and market linkages.

He said the programme has played a vital role in encouraging self-employment and enterprise creation, particularly among the youth in rural and semi-urban areas. “On National Startup Day, we celebrate the spirit of innovation and enterprise that is shaping India’s future,” CM Sarma said, adding that Assam remains committed to nurturing a vibrant and inclusive startup ecosystem.

He said the government is focused on creating an enabling environment where young people can innovate, take risks and create sustainable impact.

The Chief Minister said Assam’s startup ecosystem is steadily expanding beyond traditional sectors into areas such as agri-tech, food processing, healthcare, education technology and green enterprises.

He added that the government is working to strengthen incubation infrastructure, improve ease of doing business and enhance collaboration between academia, industry and startups.

CM Sarma said the state views startups as key drivers of economic growth, employment generation and technological advancement.

With sustained policy support and growing entrepreneurial energy, he said Assam is positioning itself as an emerging startup hub in the Northeast and beyond.