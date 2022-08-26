Assembly polls: Himachal BJP proposes three rallies of PM Modi, four for Shah

Eyeing the state Assembly elections, the BJP in Himachal Pradesh will soon organise rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

The decision in this regard was taken during the state BJP Core Committee meeting in Shimla on Thursday.

In the meeting, the party prepared a complete strategy and roadmap for the coming days, in which the agenda has been prepared to hold three rallies of Prime Minister Modi and four of Shah.

The programmes for rallies of Smriti Irani have also been fixed during the meeting. Along with this, programmes of several other Central ministers were also finalized in the meeting.

The state BJP has planned a huge youth rally will to be addressed by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi, during his proposed visits, will also inaugurate the AIIMS built in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur.

The meeting of the BJP core committee started on Thursday afternoon and continued till late in the night.

State election in-charge of BJP Saudan Singh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, President of Election Management Committee Dr. Rajiv Bindal, Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana were among those present in the meeting.