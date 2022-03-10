Assembly Results Today: BJP to keep UP, Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party is set for a big win in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party will romp to victory over the ruling Congress in Punjab, according to exit poll data released by Lokniti-CSDS on Wednesday morning. The Lokniti exit poll also predicts victory for the BJP in Uttarakhand and Goa, although it warns of a tight race in the latter State.

The Lokniti poll findings echo those by India Today-Axis My India, Times Now-Veto, Republic P-Marq, ABP-CVoter, and News24-Today's Chanakya, all of which have handed the BJP victory in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, given Punjab to the AAP, and predicted a close fight in Goa. According to the Lokniti-CSDS exit poll, the BJP will secure a 43 per cent of the vote share (sample size of around 7,000), with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party grabbing 35 per cent.

The Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party will have to settle for 3 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, with the rest going to smaller parties and independent candidates. The predicted 43 per cent vote share for the BJP is an increase of around 4 per cent from 2017, in which the party won 312 of the UP Assembly's 403 seats. The margin of error is 3 per cent.

The exit polls suggest UP voters remain firmly in the BJP's camp - significant also because the State is central to the its bid for an unprecedented third successive Lok Sabha win in 2024. UP sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha - the most of any State.

Meanwhile, over in Punjab, Lokiniti-CSDS predicts a win for Kejriwal and his AAP, who seem to have capitalised on infighting within the Congress and a lack of serious alternatives for voters to register its first win outside Delhi. Lokniti gives the AAP 40 per cent of the vote share (sample size of 4,668), with the Congress slumping to 26 per cent from 38.5 per cent in 2017.

Goa is closer than indicated- BJP to get 32 per cent of the vote share and the Congress 29 per cent - given the high margin of error of 6 per cent.

Over in Uttarakhand, Lokniti has more good news for the BJP - 43 per cent of the vote share to the Congress' 38 per cent, indicating the party is set to return. The margin of error is only 3 per cent, which means the BJP should win easily.

The fifth state that voted in February-March is Manipur, and while Lokniti-CSDS doesn't have a prediction here, exit polls by other agencies agree that the BJP should win this easily too.

Counting of votes for all five elections will begin 8 am on Thursday.