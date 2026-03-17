Assembly to hold Budget Session from March 23

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly will convene its budget session from March 23 to March 25, during which the government will present its financial roadmap and policy priorities for the 2026–27 financial year. Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta is scheduled to present the annual budget on March 24, outlining the government’s spending plans and development agenda for the capital.

The proceedings will begin with an address by the Lieutenant Governor on the opening day, followed by the presentation of the Delhi Economic Survey. The survey will provide a detailed assessment of the city’s economic performance, government initiatives and growth trends over the past year.

Officials indicated that the upcoming budget could match or exceed the previous year’s allocation of around ₹1 lakh crore. The government is expected to prioritise sectors such as education and healthcare, with potential measures aimed at strengthening school infrastructure and improving the capacity and services of government hospitals.

Environmental concerns are also expected to be an important part of the financial plan. The government is preparing a budget framework that emphasises sustainability, which may include initiatives to reduce pollution levels, improve the condition of the Yamuna River and expand green spaces across the city. Expanding the electric bus fleet in Delhi’s public transport system is also expected to be a key component of the environmental agenda.