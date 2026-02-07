At SKCG College, Odia letters tell the story of generations

Berhampur: Echoing with centuries of whispers and the carved voices of stone, Sri Krushna Chandra Gajapati (SKCG) Autonomous College in Paralakhemundi hosted a seminar-cum-workshop exploring the “Evolution of the Odia Script and the Significance of Odishan Epigraphy.” Organised by the PG Department of History in collaboration with IQAC, the academic gathering became a celebration of Odisha’s linguistic soul and historical memory.

Addressing the gathering, Bighneshwar Mishra, IQAC Coordinator and Controller of Examination, and Radhakanta Bhuyan, principal of the college, underscored the pivotal role of epigraphy in decoding Odisha’s civilisational journey and preserving its cultural inheritance.

The intellectual zenith of the event was the keynote lecture by Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, eminent epigraphist, palaeographer and cultural researcher, also an alumnus of the same college. Adhikari traced the majestic evolution of the Odia script, from its early formative strokes to its mature classical elegance. Drawing richly from inscriptions of the Eastern Ganga and Gajapati periods, he revealed how stone records serve as living chronicles of Odisha’s political authority, cultural continuity and linguistic pride. His exposition highlighted the stylistic transformations and historical depth that make the Odia script both ancient and enduring.

The workshop session transformed theory into practice as Adhikari imparted hands-on training in the scientific technique of estampage preparation. Demonstrating the method of taking impressions from inscriptions, he explained its vital role in documentation, research and conservation, leaving students inspired by the tactile intimacy of historical inquiry.

Faculty members and students from the departments of History, Odia (UG & PG), Sanskrit and Chemistry participated with enthusiasm, engaging in academic discussions on Adhikari’s research contributions and enriching the collective intellectual exchange.

Commending the erudite presentation, Bighneshwar Mishra and Radhakanta Bhuyan lauded Adhikari for his illuminating insights. Sourav Kumar Mahanta, Head of the PG Department of History, expressed gratitude to the resource person for a lecture and workshop that seamlessly bridged scholarship and skill.

The programme concluded leaving behind an enriched academic atmosphere and reaffirming the commitment to preserve, study and celebrate the timeless legacy of the Odia script and epigraphical heritage.