ATAB accredits 100 Ayurveda courses in 6 yrs: Ayush Ministry





The Ayurveda Training Accreditation Board (ATAB) has accredited 113 Ayurveda training courses in over three countries, including India, since its establishment six years ago, according to an official statement.

As many as 99 courses from 24 Indian institutions and 14 international courses in two foreign countries were accredited by ATAB, thereby significantly contributing to the standardisation and credibility of Ayurveda education on a global scale, stated the Ministry of Ayush statement, issued on Friday.

In addition, ATAB has implemented a structured endorsement scheme aimed at formally recognising qualified Ayurveda professionals practising abroad, it mentioned.

This scheme ensures that practitioners meet rigorous benchmarks in skills, knowledge, and ethical standards. A total of 41 Ayurveda doctors practising overseas have been formally endorsed under this initiative, creating a trusted global network of accredited practitioners.

The statement was issued following a review meeting held by the Ayush ministry to assess the ATAB’s performance and its ongoing efforts to expand the global footprint of Ayurveda through course accreditation and professional endorsement.

The meeting was chaired by Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health.