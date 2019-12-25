Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Memorable Quotes Of A Statesman, PM, Poet

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was much more than a politician. He was a statesman respected for his open-minded vision for the country and the world. The eleventh Prime minister of India during his time was the only non-Congress premier to complete a full term in office. Vajpayee, a great orator and a fine poet in Hindi, was awarded the Bharat Ratna. As the prime minister, it was Vajpayee who gave the nod for the nuclear tests of 1998. Next year, India defeated Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999.

Vajpayee is remembered for his remarkable and efficient system of governance. His vision of holistic development for the country, effective highway network and poverty alleviation distinguish his legacy. December 25, incidentally, is celebrated as "Good Governance Day."

On the 95th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, here are some his most memorable quotes:

• "You can change your friends, but not neighbours."

• "Truth cannot be hidden for fear that somebody would exploit it."

• "I have a vision of India: an India free of hunger and fear, an India free of illiteracy and want."

• "It is easy to win elections by raising the slogan of 'Garibi hatao', but slogans do not remove poverty."

• "Victory and defeat are a part of life to be viewed with equanimity."

• "No guns, but only brotherhood can resolve problems."

• "If we must wage war, we have to do it on unemployment, disease, poverty and backwardness."

• "Our aim may be as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand in hand, for victory, will be ours."

• "If India is not secular, then India is not India at all."

• "Quiet diplomacy is far more effective than public posturing."

• "India is not a piece of land but a living entity."