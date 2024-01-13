Atal Setu reflects Viksit Bharat: PM

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the country's longest sea bridge ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu' which connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, and said the completion of the Rs 17,840 crore project was the reflection of a changed India.

When he laid the foundation stone of the project then called Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), which had faced a lot of roadblocks on December 24, 2016, he had resolved that the country will undergo a change, the PM said at the programme near Navi Mumbai, noting that the bridge's construction got completed despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The six-lane trans-harbour bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea-link. "(Earlier) People were fed up with mega projects getting stalled and had given up hope that such projects would ever be completed. It was Modi's guarantee that the country will change," the prime minister further said.

Before 2014, mega scams were a topic of discussion while now mega projects getting completed is a topic of discussion, Modi said, adding, "Dreams are coming true ten years later. The sea bridge is a reflection of `Viksit Bharat' (developed India)." The upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport, Mumbai coastal road, AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City) in central Maharashtra's Marathwada region, the Mumbai-Delhi Industrial Corridor and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will boost Maharashtra's economy in the years to come, the prime minister said.

The Atal Setu was an important part of his government's "Viksit Bharat Sankalp" (resolve to make India a developed country), he said, adding that not just the country but the whole world was "looking at the bridge."