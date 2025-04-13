Atishi, Bharadwaj fighting for supremacy in Delhi AAP: BJP

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday reiterated that there is an ongoing power struggle for control within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) between Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, with both trying to outdo the other by raising frivolous issues.

He stated that on Saturday, former Chief Minister Atishi made a derogatory post on the social media platform X, targeting current Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her husband, to which our party gave a strong rebuttal.

Sachdeva stated that along with himself, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and the BJP’s media head condemned Atishi’s post and raised questions regarding former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and journalist Bhupendra Chaubey's roles during the AAP government.

He asked, “Is it not true that during the Kejriwal government, officials were instructed to refer to his wife as ‘Madam CM’?”

Sachdeva said following his questions, Atishi failed to respond and, according to information, flew out of the country.

The Delhi BJP President expressed surprise that Bharadwaj, Delhi AAP chief, has come forward with similar baseless questions, which Atishi raised over Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her husband.

Sachdeva reiterated that CM Gupta has won the hearts of Delhi’s citizens through her service and hard work, having progressed from being Delhi University Student Union Secretary and President, to being elected as a municipal councillor from Pitampura three times, and now holding the post of Chief Minister.

He emphasised that it is normal for family members of elected representatives and senior party officials to meet and discuss matters to resolve daily issues faced by the public.

Sachdeva questioned how AAP’s Delhi chief, who is now raising concerns about CM’s husband meeting with officials, has nothing to say about their leader Kejriwal making the wife of Minister Jitender Tomar, who was caught in a fake degree scam, contest elections and become an MLA?

He said that the BJP would prefer Kejriwal, Atishi and Bharadwaj to respond to the question: Is it not true that during the Kejriwal government, officials referred to his wife as “Madam CM” in official files?

“If not, why did Mr. Kejriwal never take action against the officers who wrote 'Madam CM' in government files?” he asked.

He also sought answers on why journalist Bhupendra Chaubey was constantly seen around Atishi's office or residence when she was the CM. Are the two related?

Sachdeva concluded by saying that while we believe politics should be a means to serve the people, it is unfortunate that even while in power, AAP leaders limited politics to blame games.

Now, even in opposition, they continue to degrade the level of political discourse, he said.