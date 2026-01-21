Atishi meets family of slain RWA president

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi on Tuesday met the family of murder RWA president Rachna Yadav, using the visit to hit out at the BJP government over ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the city.

The victim, Rachna Yadav (44), was shot at point-blank range near her residence in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on January 10.

The attack occurred shortly before she was scheduled to depose in court as the primary eyewitness to her husband’s murder. She later succumbed to her injuries.

“What is the point of having a ‘triple engine’ government in the national capital when an eyewitness to her husband’s murder is gunned down outside her home in broad daylight,” Atihi told reporters.

She claimed that frequent incidents of murder, shoot-outs and gang wars have created a climate of fear. “I have written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation,” she added.

Atishi also questioned the safety of ordinary citizens, noting that the crime took place in the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they have arrested three men from Bihar for the killing. The main accused, Bharat Yadav, had been on the run since the May 2023 murder of Rachna’s husband, Vijendra Yadav.