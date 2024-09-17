Live
- Fship Disrupts eCommerce Shipping with AI Powered Platform, Achieves 200% Growth in First Year
- SC parks bulldozers, orders no demolitions without its permission
- President Droupadi Murmu calls for collective action on women's safety at News18 SheShakti Summit 2024
- Atishi will be remote-controlled by Kejriwal, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Women’s empowerment key to Odisha’s growth: PM
- India vs Bangladesh: “The pressure of playing against India is a privilege,” says Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha
- Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies
- Chandrababu Naidu meets cabinet Subcommittee set up on New Liquor Policy
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Oversees Ganesh Visarjan Preparations
- Allu Arjun Promises Support to Harassment Victim in Jani Master Case
Just In
Atishi Set To Become Delhi's New Chief Minister As Kejriwal Steps Down
- AAP legislator Atishi to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM following party meeting decision, marking a significant leadership transition in the capital's politics.
- This transition was finalized during an AAP legislators' meeting, with Kejriwal himself proposing Atishi as his successor.
In a pivotal development in Delhi's political landscape, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi is poised to assume the role of Chief Minister following Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign. This transition was finalized during an AAP legislators' meeting, with Kejriwal himself proposing Atishi as his successor.
Atishi, a 43-year-old MLA from Kalkaji, brings a distinguished background to the position. An Oxford University alumnus and Rhodes scholar, she has been instrumental in the AAP's educational reforms in Delhi. Her current portfolios include Education and Public Works Department, positioning her as a key figure in the city's governance.
The decision comes in the wake of Kejriwal's unexpected announcement to step down, made just two days prior. Kejriwal, who was recently granted bail in a corruption case related to Delhi's liquor policy, expressed his intention to seek a fresh mandate from the public.
Atishi's elevation reflects the party's trust in her capabilities, especially evident in her increased prominence during Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's incarceration. Her selection also marks a significant moment in Delhi's political history, potentially reshaping the AAP's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls.
While Delhi's elections are scheduled for February, Kejriwal has called for an earlier vote in November, aligning with Maharashtra's electoral timeline. This leadership change and the push for early elections signal a dynamic shift in Delhi's political scenario, with Atishi at the forefront of AAP's renewed electoral strategy.