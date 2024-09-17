Atishi Set To Become Delhi's New Chief Minister As Kejriwal Steps Down

In a pivotal development in Delhi's political landscape, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi is poised to assume the role of Chief Minister following Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign. This transition was finalized during an AAP legislators' meeting, with Kejriwal himself proposing Atishi as his successor.



Atishi, a 43-year-old MLA from Kalkaji, brings a distinguished background to the position. An Oxford University alumnus and Rhodes scholar, she has been instrumental in the AAP's educational reforms in Delhi. Her current portfolios include Education and Public Works Department, positioning her as a key figure in the city's governance.



The decision comes in the wake of Kejriwal's unexpected announcement to step down, made just two days prior. Kejriwal, who was recently granted bail in a corruption case related to Delhi's liquor policy, expressed his intention to seek a fresh mandate from the public.



Atishi's elevation reflects the party's trust in her capabilities, especially evident in her increased prominence during Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's incarceration. Her selection also marks a significant moment in Delhi's political history, potentially reshaping the AAP's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls.



While Delhi's elections are scheduled for February, Kejriwal has called for an earlier vote in November, aligning with Maharashtra's electoral timeline. This leadership change and the push for early elections signal a dynamic shift in Delhi's political scenario, with Atishi at the forefront of AAP's renewed electoral strategy.

