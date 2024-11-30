Atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh must cease immediately: Hosabale

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has strongly condemned the ongoing violence and atrocities being committed against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh by Islamic fundamentalist groups.

In a statement issued on Saturday, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale highlighted the alarming rise in attacks, murders, looting, arson, and inhuman atrocities, particularly targeting women within the Hindu community. He called for immediate action to halt these violations.

Dattatreya Hosabale expressed deep concern over the Bangladesh government’s inaction, stating, “Instead of taking decisive steps to curb these attacks, the present Bangladesh government and other responsible agencies remain silent spectators. This apathy has emboldened perpetrators, ushering in a new phase of injustice and atrocities designed to suppress the democratic voices of the Hindu community seeking self-protection.”

The RSS leader specifically criticised the imprisonment of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent figure who was leading peaceful demonstrations for Hindu rights in Bangladesh.

“It is highly unjust of the Bangladesh government to jail a peaceful activist like Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, whose only fault is his effort to mobilise a non-violent movement for the safety and dignity of Hindus,” Hosabale stated.

The RSS urged both the Bangladesh government and the international community to act swiftly and decisively.

He said, “The RSS appeals to the Bangladeshi government to stop all atrocities against Hindus, ensure justice for the victims, and release Chinmoy Krishna Das without delay. The RSS also appeals to the Government of India to step up efforts to safeguard the rights of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.”

It also urged the global community and institutions to support the victims as it is essential for world peace and the spirit of brotherhood.

As per the latest report, three Hindu temples in Chattogram, Bangladesh, were vandalised by a mob shouting slogans, amid ongoing protests and violence in the region on Friday.

A group of several hundred individuals, after attending the Friday prayers, descended upon the temples, throwing brickbats causing damage to the Shoni Temple and the gates of the other two temples, the report said.

The violence has been brewing in Chattogram since the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das who was detained on charges of disrespecting the Bangladesh national flag. The protests and unrest surrounding his arrest have escalated tensions in the region.