Attack On Qatar Gas Hub:India set to face severe gas crunch

New Delhi: Turmoil in international oil and gas markets has intensified following an Iranian missile attack on Ras Laffan, Qatar's largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant. As a direct result of the strike, production at the site has been completely halted.

With this energy prices have spiralled since tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which typically carries a fifth of the world's oil, was brought to a near-standstill by the threat of further attacks.

Now in its third week, the war has turned the Strait of Hormuz into a war zone, leaving more than 700 cargo vessels stranded in safe zones surrounding major Middle Eastern ports.

This situation is having a particularly profound impact on nations like India, which procures approximately 50% of its natural gas requirements from the international market.

Significantly, India imports roughly 20% of its natural gas requirements from Qatar.

"India imports 50 percent of its natural gas requirements from the international market. Of this, we purchase approximately 40% of our LNG from Qatar, meaning that roughly 20% of India's total LNG imports originate from Qatar. India will need to curtail its gas consumption; specifically, gas usage within the industrial sector, and particularly in the power sector.

Currently, India's daily natural gas consumption stands at 189 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters per Day (MMSCMD). Out of this, 97.5 MMSCMD is produced domestically.

As of last week, supplies amounting to 47.4 MMSCMD, representing a portion of India's total natural gas imports, were disrupted due to force majeure conditions. Consequently, state-owned gas companies placed orders for LNG cargoes from alternative new sources.