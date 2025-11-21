Authorities issue demolition notice for Al-Falah University chairman’s ancestral home in Mhow

The Cantonment Board in Mhow news, MP government, has now issued what they describe as a final direction to tear down a famous four-story house that was once associated with relatives that was the home of Al Falah University chairman Mohammad Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui.

Despite the time that has passed, people still refer to it as "Maulana's Building,"" that is to keep alive the memories of Jawad's father Mohammad Hammad Siddiqui, whose name is still the same for the building.

Engineer for the Cantonment Harishankar Kaloya confirmed that demolition notice was delivered in writing at the "owner or occupant of the property," stating that owner's details were not updated.

"Under the regulations for cantonment only the registered owner is able to seek permission for renovations and repairs" He said. He said that if the title not being transferred, the complete property notice is considered to be unauthorised.

While the Siddiqui family moved out of the Kayastha neighborhood in the mid 2000s The house, which was built in the late 1990s is still one of the neighbourhood's most well-known landmarks, renowned for the more than two dozen windows, the sprawling basement, and its long-running presence in the neighbourhood.

The matter came back to legal action following the discovery that 2 doctors at Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad, Haryana, were suspected of being associated with a terror cell believed to be involved in the blast on November 10, close to the city's Red Fort.

This week, the police arrested Jawad's younger brother Hamud Ahmed Siddiqui, in Hyderabad. At the age of 50, he'd been sought in a number of fraud cases involving investments filed in Mhow in the year 2000.

According to the police, Hamud convinced numerous investors--including retired Army personnel as well as personnel of the Military Engineering Service to invest money in fake companies with promises of unusually high returns then vanished with the funds.