Auto Driver's Son Becomes Kerala's New Football Sensation

On April 28, Jesin T K, a 22-year-old Keralan, became the state's latest football star after hitting five goals in his team's 7-3 victory after stepping on as a substitute.



Mohammed Nizar, his father who has been a driver by occupation is his strongest supporter. Last week, when Kerala faced Karnataka in the Santosh Trophy semifinal, Nizar yearned to be in the stands to witness his son play. However, by the time he finished his day's travels, it was too late to make it to the stadium on time. Later, he noticed it on the live feed.



Priorly, his father wants to be a footballer but was not focused towards his goal as his son is. His father was also good in different sports like athletics, basketball, etc bus do not receive anyone's guidance. So when it comes to his son he asked him to focus on any particular one, which will help him to achieve hi aim.

Jesin is the 1st substitute player in Santosh Trophy history to record five goals. Furthermore, he has broken the Kerala record for most goals scored in a game in the tournament, that was previously held by Asif Saheer, who scored four goals against Bihar in the 1999 edition.

Jesin's father currently intended to call it on May 2 by the afternoon and fly to Manjeri with his family to witness the final game, which he describes as the most important day of his life.

Jesin entered the game against Karnataka in the 30th minute, with the hosts behind by one goal. Within four minutes, the striker equalised by raising the ball over the onrushing goal after demonstrating his speed to get to a through-pass. Eventually, in the 42nd and 44th minutes, he scored twice more to complete a hat-trick in under 15 minutes and put Kerala on the way to achieve an easy victory, before adding two more goals in the second half.

Meanwhile, Jesin, who plays for Kerala United, credits his success to Bino George, the Kerala coach who also oversees the club and coaches at MES College in Mampad, where he is studying his Arabic degree