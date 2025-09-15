Awami League slams Yunus regime for extreme lawlessness in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Awami League party on Monday yet again accused the Muhammad Yunus-led government of unleashing a climate of lawlessness in the country, where even those sworn to protect the nation are not spared under the self-proclaimed banner of “restoring democracy and stability".

The party alleged that police officers, tasked with safeguarding citizens and upholding the law, are now subjected to assaults, threats, and killings with alarming regularity.

“The scale of these attacks is staggering. Officers are ambushed, cornered, and humiliated, often paying the ultimate price in circumstances that reveal not merely criminal audacity, but a systemic collapse of authority and protection. The institutions meant to uphold law and justice seem paralysed, incapable, or unwilling to shield those who risk their lives daily," the Awami League stated.

According to the Awami League, since August 2024 under the Yunus regime, the police officers across Bangladesh continue to face targeted attacks, harassment, and outright killings, yet the interim government has consistently failed to respond with the urgency or seriousness the crisis demands.

"Officers, who risk their lives daily to enforce the law, are left exposed and vulnerable, as if the very state that swore to protect them has abandoned its responsibility. Cases are rarely filed in a timely manner, investigations languish without progress, and arrests of perpetrators are sporadic, insufficient, or entirely absent. The result is a climate in which attackers act with impunity, knowing that the machinery of justice moves so slowly, or not at all, that their crimes are effectively sanctioned by silence," the party asserted.

The Awami League alleged that widows and children, many of whom have lost their sole breadwinners, struggle to survive without support, while promises of compensation, pensions, or government assistance are delayed, reduced, or completely withheld. It added that mothers, wives, and siblings recount the pain of official indifference, noting that no one from the state reached out to offer condolences, explanations, or accountability.

"The state's silence sends a message as cruel as the attacks themselves: the blood of those sworn to uphold law and order is cheap, expendable, and forgotten, valued far less than political optics or fleeting narratives of public unrest," the party stated.

In Bangladesh, where the very guardians of law are being slaughtered with impunity under the Yunus-led interim government, the Awami League questioned who truly remains to protect the people if those who defend the law are abandoned, if their sacrifice is ignored, and their killers go unpunished.