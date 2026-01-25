Award-Winning Shooter Arrested For Alleged Role In Pan-India Cyber Fraud Network

Delhi Police have taken into custody a nationally recognised shooter in connection with an interstate cyber fraud syndicate that allegedly cheated a Delhi resident of more than ₹40 lakh. The accused, Himanshu Chauhan, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by the Crime Branch after an extensive investigation involving technical tracking and financial analysis across several states.

Police officials said Chauhan, who has won medals at national and state-level shooting competitions, played a key role in supporting cybercrime operations by arranging mule bank accounts. These accounts were reportedly used by the syndicate to route and layer money obtained through fraud.

The case stems from an e-FIR lodged in June 2025 at the Cyber Cell police station in northwest Delhi. The complainant alleged that he was lured into transferring money through fake online gaming platforms, bogus stock trading offers and fraudulent IPO investment schemes. According to investigators, the victim was convinced to send funds via IMPS, NEFT and UPI transactions, eventually losing ₹40.27 lakh.

An examination of banking records revealed that ₹8 lakh was deposited into a single mule account on one day alone. Further scrutiny using the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal uncovered at least 40 linked complaints and two FIRs registered in Bengaluru and Mumbai against the same account, indicating the operation’s nationwide reach.

During the interrogation of other suspects arrested earlier in the case, Chauhan’s involvement came to light. Police said he acted as a vital intermediary between individuals providing mule accounts and the handlers running the cyber fraud module. He allegedly convinced people to hand over bank accounts in exchange for commissions that could go up to ₹1 lakh per account.

Investigators added that Chauhan passed on these account details to an associate based in Agra, who further channelled the illicit proceeds. Police are continuing efforts to locate this associate, identify other members of the network, uncover additional mule accounts and trace the full money trail linked to the cybercrime syndicate.