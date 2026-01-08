Awareness is key to safeguard women’s rights: NCW Chairperson

Guwahati: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, on Thursday visited Assam’s Dibrugarh district, where she interacted with women from different sections of society and listened to their concerns, with a focus on empowerment, safety, education, domestic violence and access to government welfare schemes.

During an interactive meeting, women shared issues ranging from social security and legal awareness to challenges related to family violence and economic independence.

Responding sensitively, Rahatkar apprised them of the legal rights and protection mechanisms available under various laws and schemes. She stressed that creating awareness and self-reliance among women is the need of the hour, enabling them to safeguard their rights and take informed decisions.

The NCW Chairperson encouraged women to come forward and seek institutional support whenever their rights are violated.

A key highlight of the visit was a detailed review meeting on the issue of human trafficking, which Rahatkar described as a serious and complex crime requiring coordinated action.

She held discussions with officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), examining the prevailing situation in the district, investigative challenges, inter-district and inter-state coordination, and rehabilitation of survivors.

Emphasising a multi-agency approach, Rahatkar called for stronger collaboration among the police, district administration, social organisations and non-governmental organisations to effectively curb trafficking.

She lauded the efforts of the local administration and police in addressing crimes against women, while underlining the importance of adopting a victim-centric approach in investigation and prosecution.

According to her, timely rescue, counselling, legal assistance and rehabilitation are crucial to restoring dignity and confidence among survivors.

Reiterating the commitment of the National Commission for Women, Rahatkar assured that the Commission would continue to extend all possible support to strengthen women’s safety and empowerment across the country.

She added that sustained awareness campaigns, capacity-building of enforcement agencies and community participation are essential to creating a secure and enabling environment for women.

The visit, officials said, forms part of the NCW’s outreach initiatives aimed at understanding grassroots realities and reinforcing institutional mechanisms for women’s welfare and protection.