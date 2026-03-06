Awareness prog held on PM Mudra Yojana, PMEGP

Wanaparthy: An awareness programme on PM Mudra Yojana and PMEGP was conducted at the women’s degree college here by the District Industries Centre and the Entrepreneur Development Centre, Wanaparthy. Aspiring entrepreneurs and students participated and gained a clear understanding of the two schemes.

District Industries department general manager Jyoti stated that the schemes are highly beneficial for aspiring entrepreneurs, unemployed individuals seeking self-employment, and final-year students. Lead bank manager Shiva Kumar explained how beneficiaries should apply, the percentage of subsidy available, and how to properly prepare and submit the documents to the bank without errors.

He highlighted the importance of the CIBIL score in sanctioning these loans. He advised aspiring entrepreneurs to utilise the schemes for development and employment generation rather than solely for subsidies. EDC manager Srikanth and assistant manager Haimavathi explained the application process and eligibility criteria for different sectors under the schemes.