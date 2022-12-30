Ayana Routray crowned KIIT-Nanhipari

Bhubaneswar: City girl Ayana Routray has been crowned as KIIT Nanhipari 2022 at a glittering show held at KIIT campus on Thursday. Style, talent, intelligence, elegance and compassion defined the teenage sensations as they took the ramp at the 20th edition of the beauty pageant. Twenty-eight participants between 15-17 years were shortlisted for the semi-final from regional auditions held across the country through hybrid mode.

In the Grand Finale, Raisha Sahnawaz from Meghalaya and Sachi Rajesh Sawant from Goa were crowned first and second runners-up, respectively.

Miss Rapunzel award went to Ayana Routray; Miss Cinderella award was won by Krishita Mohapatra; Miss Urvasi award went to Raisha Sahnawaz; Miss Monalisa award was won by Sachi Rajesh Sawant; Miss Photogenic was awarded to Avishika Chand; Miss Selfie award was won by Shidhika Prashad; Miss Whizkid award was won by Anavi Baniya; Miss Personality award went to Parijat Chaudhury; Miss Active award went to Chirashree Sagarika and Miss Fashion Award went to Sukhita S. They all got a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each.

Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, crowned the winners.