Ayodhya awaits PM Modi for Bhumi Pujan

Ayodhya: The people of Ayodhya, the sacred city of Lord Ram, have been eager to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi perform the Bhumi Pujan for the Ram temple. To get a glimpse of Modi, people have been lining the streets since Wednesday morning.

Roshan Srivastava, who runs a private car business, says he has not been able to go about his business for the last two days. But he has no regrets and is happy for the construction of a grand Ram temple. He also wants to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister. It is said that the wish of every Hindu is being fulfilled.

Abhilash, who hails from Ayodhya, says that for many centuries crores of Hindus wanted the Ram temple to be built in the holy city and the day has come at last after many obstacles in its path. "Today is a happy and a momentous occasion. At last, Ram Lalla's temple will be built in Ayodhya, his birthplace."

Krishna Kumar of Lavkush Nagar says, "We will light a lamp in our house and recite the Ramayana the whole night. We are very happy to see the building of the Ram temple."

Vandana Tripathi said, "This day it is a momentous occasion. This day has seen the light after nearly 500 years. The festive occasion of Diwali should be celebrated every year on August 5."

Bhanu Pratap has been waiting for the idol installation and Bhumi Pujan for many years. "We are seeing the temple being built before our eyes today after an immense struggle. The youth are happy and the temple building will lead to the development of Ayodhya."

The local administration said that during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, restrictions had to be observed, hence they did not want people to go for the Bhumi Pujan. Once the temple is built then one can go whenever one wants. Today everyone is worshipping Lord Ram at their homes.

Naresh said "we did not expect to see this day. Our ancestors passed away awaiting this momentous occasion.