Ayodhya-inspired grand Ramlila in Moscow on Feb 20, Russian artists to enact key roles

Lucknow: Inspired by Uttar Pradesh government's cultural vision and the spiritual renaissance in Ayodhya, a grand Ramlila will be held in the Russian capital Moscow on February 20.

This Ramlila, being organised in a divine and grand form, has drawn inspiration from the recent Deepotsav held in Ayodhya.

The Ramlila, being organised with the support of the Embassy of India in Russia and the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre (JNCC), will feature Russian artists in major roles.

Evgeny will portray Ram, Daria will appear as Sita, Murat as Lakshman, and Dmitry as Hanuman, presenting a vivid theatrical expression of Indian devotion on stage.

An organisation named "Disha" is the main organiser of the event.

Under the leadership of Rameshwar Singh, the organisation has for years been building a cultural bridge between India and Russia through theatrical performances, cultural festivals, and educational initiatives.

He said that Ramlila is not merely a religious performance but a universal message of truth, dignity, and ideal living. This is why there is special curiosity among Russian audiences as well.

Notably, Ayodhya's Deepotsav has gained global recognition with images of illuminated earthen pots leaving a lasting impact on people's mind globally.

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had earlier provided a platform to a Russian artists' troupe at the Ayodhya Deepotsav. That troupe had already earned acclaim by staging Ramlila there.

Deeply impressed by Ayodhya's spiritual aura and the grandeur of the event, the Russian organisers and artists decided to recreate the same spirit in Moscow.

Rameshwar Singh, who is leading the event, said that the programme is being organised with special support from Vinay Kumar, India's Ambassador to Russia.

He noted that the Deepotsav and cultural renaissance initiated in Ayodhya by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are now showing global impact.

Grand stage design, traditional costumes, and music are being specially prepared for the Ramlila in Moscow.

A large number of Russian citizens, members of the Indian community, and cultural personalities will attend.

When the divine enactment of Shri Ram's life comes alive on stage, the entire atmosphere will be imbued with the devotion, dignity, and ideals of Indian culture.

Through theatrical performances, festivals, and educational initiatives, the event will present a powerful example of unity between the two nations.