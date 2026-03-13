Ayodhya's Ram Rasoi runs successfully amid rumours of closure

Ayodhya: The Ram Rasoi in Ayodhya has been operating on a massive scale. While rumours regarding its closure have caused an uproar on social media, a large number of devotees continue to partake in the food or 'prasad' at the Ram Rasoi.

Speaking to IANS, a devotee, while having her meal at the Ram Rasoi, said, "I am from Delhi. With Lord Ram's grace we are able to get 'prasad' here. It is very good . First we did 'darshan' of Hanumangarhi and Lord Ram and now we have got a chance to have this 'prasad' at Lord Ram's place. It is a great feeling."

On the food being served for free she said, "Yes this 'prasad' is for free, it didn't cost us anything".

Another devotee, hailing from Ambedkar Nagar, said, "We are having food at the Ram Rasoi. It is very good and free of cost. There is no problem here at all."

Amid the ongoing crisis of LPG cylinders caused by the West Asia conflict, rumours have been rife on social media that the 'rasoi' might be closed.

The Ram Rasoi continues to operate despite this, serving meals to devotees.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on March 19 to participate in a series of religious ceremonies at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as part of special celebrations marking the Hindu New Year.

During the visit, President Murmu is scheduled to instal the Shri Ram Yantra and Shri Ram Naam temple on the second floor of the temple complex and take part in Vedic prayers that will begin at around 9 A.M. The rituals will be performed by 51 Vedic scholars from southern India, Kashi, and Ayodhya under the guidance of priest Ganeshwar Shastri.

The President will also honour nearly 400 workers who contributed to the construction of the temple and hoist a flag at one of the temples located along the outer precinct, known as the parkota.



