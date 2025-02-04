Ayushman Bharat: Delhi doctor explains impact of healthcare scheme on cancer patients

New Delhi: February 4 is observed as the World Cancer Day, marking a global observance aimed at raising awareness and fighting the deadly disease. As the life-threatening ailment continues to affect millions worldwide, the day serves as a reminder to reduce the number of 'preventable' deaths. India has made considerable progress in the field as the financial assistance under the Ayushman Bharat has enabled umpteen families to receive cancer treatment, free of cost.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has become a beacon of hope for cancer patients, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This flagship initiative of the Government of India is providing critical support by offering free treatment, alleviating the financial strain on families, and ensuring access to world-class healthcare.

Dr Piyusha Kulshrestha, Senior Consultant and Head of Radiation Oncology at the Metro Cancer Institute in Preet Vihar, spoke to IANS about the profound impact of Ayushman Bharat on cancer care.

“The scheme is a game-changer for many of our patients, particularly those from states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar. Once they enroll, we can begin their treatment within a week, which is crucial when dealing with cancer,” Dr Kulshrestha said.

She further highlighted the importance of timely intervention in cancer treatment, emphasising that early action can significantly increase the chances of successful outcomes.

“In cancer care, time is of the essence. As soon as the diagnosis is confirmed, treatment must begin immediately. Ayushman Bharat has been a lifesaver for economically weaker patients, ensuring they receive the care they need without delay. It’s essential to know that cancer is curable, but only when treated promptly and appropriately. Delaying treatment or seeking alternative therapies only hinders the chances of recovery,” she added.

Launched in alignment with the National Health Policy 2017, Ayushman Bharat aims to provide Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to every citizen. Its commitment is to ensure that "no one is left behind," especially the marginalised and economically vulnerable. The scheme is designed to deliver comprehensive healthcare by addressing prevention, primary care, and specialised treatments at all levels of service.

Ayushman Bharat includes two key components: Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the latter of which provides financial coverage for tertiary care services like cancer treatment. This approach aims to revolutionise healthcare delivery, making it more accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.



