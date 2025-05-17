Azadpur mandi traders to ban turkey fruits

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack last month by a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist group, the Azadpur Mandi, which is Asia’s largest fruit and vegetable market, took a decision to completely halt the trade of fruits, especially apples, and vegetables coming into the country from Turkey. Meeta Ram Kriplani, President of the Chamber of Association of Fruits and Vegetable traders at Azadpur, made this important announcement on Thursday and said that from now onwards no new orders of apples will be placed from Turkey.

“We (traders) at the Azadpur Mandi have now decided to completely stop the trade of apples from Turkey. We have supported Turkey a lot in the past... As much as 1,16,000 tonnes of apples were imported to India in 2024 but still Turkey did not support India in the recent conflict against Pakistan. From now onwards only those apples will be supplied in the country which were already ordered before after which no new imports will be made from Turkey anymore,” Kriplani added.