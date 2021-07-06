Bad behaviour of netas inside house can't be condoned: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday held that the unruly behaviour of law makers inside the Parliament and Assemblies cannot be condoned and they should face trial for destroying public property inside the house.



A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah told senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Kerala government, that: "What we're trying to tell you is that we cannot condone the behaviour of this kind of MLA who throws mikes and destroys public property while a Bill is being laid.

"There has to be a modicum of decorum in legislative bodies." As Justice Shah asked: "What behaviour are you presenting to the public?", Kumar responded that he will bring everything on record.

Justice Chandrachud queried further: "What is the larger public interest in shielding an MLA who created a ruckus while a financial bill was being laid?" He emphasised that the presentation of the Finance Bill is of utmost importance.

Kumar argued the Kerala High Court had culled out and taken minority views in two cases. As the bench responded that the lawmakers obstructed the budget which was being laid down in the Assembly, Kumar said "Yes. But he was suspended too" and cited two judgments in defence.

The bench observed that the decision to withdraw the case is taken by the public prosecutor, and not be the state government. "State cannot decide if it is to be withdrawn or not. It's only the prerogative of the public prosecutor," it noted.

As Kumar requested another date in the matter, the bench said that it will keep the matter for next week, telling him: "Until then, if you want to file any additional documents, please do."

After hearing arguments, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on July 15. The Kerala government had moved the Supreme Court seeking its nod to withdraw cases against CPI-M leaders, including now Education Minister V. Sivankutty, for vandalism in the state Assembly in 2015, when the current ruling party was in the Opposition. The Kerala High Court, in an order passed on March 12, had refused to give its nod, saying that the elected representatives are expected to uphold prestige of the house or face the consequences. The MLAs had vandalised the Speaker's dais, uprooted his chair, pulled out the mike system, computer.