Ballari shootout: Cong govt trying to cover up killing of its own worker, alleges Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Alleging a conspiracy by the Congress-led government to cover up the Ballari shootout case, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday made serious charges against the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the Home Minister, accusing the ruling party of attempting to cover up the killing of its own party worker.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state office, JP Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said explosive information had emerged regarding the shooting incident involving the gunman of a close associate of Ballari MLA Nara Bharat Reddy. He alleged that the postmortem of slain Congress worker Rajashekar was conducted illegally twice.

He demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough probe.

“The murder of Congress party worker Rajashekar is one issue, but what is shameful is the desperate attempt by the Congress-led government to cover up the killing of its own worker. As part of this, the victim’s body was subjected to postmortem twice,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

He questioned what findings emerged from the first postmortem and what new information surfaced in the second, and demanded that the government clarify the matter. “As per the information available with me, Rajashekar’s body was subjected to postmortem twice,” he said.

Why was a second postmortem conducted? Who pressured the authorities to carry it out? Who ordered it? Was it because the first postmortem report was unfavourable that a second examination was ordered, he asked.

“You claim to stand for truth and keep repeating ‘Satyameva Jayate’ in advertisements. Then speak the truth now. Tell the people of the state what is in the second postmortem report. The Chief Minister must explain the truth to the public,” Kumaraswamy demanded.

He alleged that the first postmortem report indicated the presence of small metal fragments in the body. By conducting a second postmortem, a conspiracy was hatched to falsely implicate BJP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy in the firing incident, he claimed.

However, he said the second postmortem instead exposed the government’s attempt to suppress facts.

Calling the government’s investigation meaningless, Kumaraswamy said the Chief Minister had claimed the firing occurred in the air, while the Deputy Chief Minister publicly stated that the party stood with Ballari city MLA Nara Bharat Reddy. He pointed out that the Chief Minister himself had admitted that the firing took place from the gunman of Bharat Reddy’s aide Satish Reddy, yet the Home Minister had not ordered the gunman’s arrest and was instead delaying action through statements.

Accusing the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of attempting to bury the Ballari shootout case, Kumaraswamy said the Deputy Chief Minister mocked Gali Janardhana Reddy’s request for security, even suggesting that he seek protection from the US or Iran or deploy BJP workers for security. “Is this the language expected from a Deputy Chief Minister?” he asked.

Questioning why action was taken only against the Ballari Superintendent of Police, Kumaraswamy said if dereliction of duty was the reason, then the Additional SP and Inspector General were equally responsible. He pointed out that during the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident, several senior officers were suspended, but in the Ballari case, only the SP was targeted. He asked whether officers who had been stationed in the district for years were faultless.

Responding to claims that disturbances increased after Janardhana Reddy returned to Ballari, Kumaraswamy said Reddy had returned with Supreme Court permission a year and a half ago. He demanded data on how many incidents had occurred since then and how many cases had been registered. “Standing with criminals is disgraceful,” he said.

He lashed out at the Home Minister, calling him ineffective, and alleged that law and order in Karnataka had collapsed. “Where did so many guns in Ballari come from? Did they come from Pakistan?” he asked sarcastically, demanding answers from Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the government was protecting those responsible for the murder and accused the Congress of standing firmly in defence of the accused. He said the Congress had come to power through padyatras seeking people’s support, and warned that the same people would bring about its downfall.

He questioned why Satish Reddy, the close associate of MLA Bharat Reddy accused in the killing, had not been arrested so far, and alleged that instead of taking action, the government was extending hospitality and providing treatment at public expense.

Raising questions over Rs 25 lakh compensation allegedly paid in cash to the victim’s family by Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, Kumaraswamy asked from which account the money was released, whether income tax norms were followed, and whether the amount was government or private money. “The Income Tax Department should clarify this,” he said.

Kumaraswamy concluded by claiming that Siddaramaiah would be the last Congress Chief Minister of Karnataka. “Law and order has completely collapsed in the state. Jungle raj has begun. This government treats officers like slaves. D.K. Shivakumar speaks in favour of Bharat Reddy only because he does not want to miss even a single vote in his ambition to become Chief Minister,” he alleged.