Ballari violence: Kumaraswamy slams Shivakumar for holding police officers' meeting

New Delhi: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday slammed the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for holding a meeting of police officers in Ballari over the violence.

Questioning the authority of the Deputy Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy asked who had given him the power to convene such a meeting and whether the state has only a rubber-stamp Home Minister.

“Is there no Home Minister in the state? Is the Home Minister merely a rubber-stamp minister? People should know the truth about the incident,” he said.

He said that a Deputy Chief Minister is only a minister, adding that what information will officials give to a Congress fact-finding committee?

“Party workers and Congress leaders themselves have lodged complaints before the fact-finding committee against the very MLAs who are accused of causing the incident. Then what will be the fate of your investigation?” he asked.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the government is hurriedly trying to cover up the entire incident that took place in Ballari city.

“Will bullets be fired on the streets just over the installation of a banner? Why was the body of the slain party worker cremated in haste after the post-mortem? Why was the body cremated without even allowing the family to perform the final rites? Shouldn’t the government answer all these questions?” he demanded.

He said the incident and death in Ballari were unfortunate and painful for everyone.

“Congress leaders said they were going there for fact-finding. Let them tell the people what truth they found there. As Congress leaders never speak the truth. Therefore, let this committee at least speak the truth,” he said.

Referring to his past dispute with BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy, Kumaraswamy said it was an old issue and questioned what could be achieved by bringing it up now.

Hitting back at Minister Priyank Kharge for making light of his remarks on the opposition, Kumaraswamy asked him to first explain what contributions he and his father, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, had made to the Gurumitkal constituency in Kalaburagi district.

Kumaraswamy said this is the digital age, where information can be accessed from anywhere. He claimed that even police officers are saying that if a proper investigation is conducted, it is unclear whose heads will roll.

He warned those making casual remarks about him to restrain themselves and asked them to convey the same to the Home Minister and others.

Targeting Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Kumaraswamy said, “Stop speaking like a fake saint. First, hand over the Ballari case to the CBI. Then you will know whose heads will roll,” he said.

Citing the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) director, Kumaraswamy said one Dr Yogeesh initially began the post-mortem examination, and later another doctor, Dr Chethan, was called, citing delay.

Kumaraswamy said he never speaks without documents. “We know who you are trying to project as guilty. The mob attacking Janardhan Reddy’s house could have been dispersed within five minutes. Why was it not done? Who tied the hands of the police? Even when private gunmen were firing indiscriminately, the police remained silent. Why?” the Union Minister questioned.



