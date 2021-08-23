Ballari Woman Along With Her Afghan Husband Evacuted And Arrive In Delhi

On Sunday, the family in Ballari was overjoyed when their daughter and her husband arrived in New Delhi from Afghanistan. Thanveen Ballari, who married Afghan citizen Sayed Jalal in 2018, has spent the past three years in Kabul, whereJalal was an engineer who has been employed by a construction firm in the area.



Thanveen's parents in Sandur, Ballari, were astonished when the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated. On favor of their son-in-law, they petitioned the district government. The family members, on the other hand, were concerned when their phones went dead. On Sunday, the pair was one of the 400 or so Indians rescued from Afghanistan.

Thanveen's family has been urging the pair to return to India for some time. According to a family member, they had no choice but to stay because they had work there. However, as the country's condition deteriorated, the pair became increasingly concerned. They're back homeand urgethe district administration toset up a meeting or conversation with us.

So far, there seems to be no information from New Delhi about the whereabouts of the couple. Adistrict administration official said that theywill make another attempt to reach them and will respond as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, India evacuated 168 individuals, including 107 Indians, from Kabul on Sunday, amid worsening security in the Afghan capital city following the Taliban's takeover a week ago. Another set of 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals, who were airlifted to Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital, from Kabul on Saturday, arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning, according to sources acquainted with the situation.