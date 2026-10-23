Ballot voting underway for Legislative Council polls, BJP and SP leaders trade barbs

Ghaziabad: Voting for the Legislative Council elections in Ghaziabad began at 8 a.m. on Friday, with voters arriving at polling stations in the district amid security arrangements.

BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar, who was present at the booth, described the election as an important exercise, arguing that voting through ballot papers would put to the test the opposition’s allegations regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) and electoral malpractice.

Targeting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders, Gurjar alleged that they questioned the electoral process when the BJP won elections but remained silent when their parties secured victories in other states.

He said the current election, conducted through ballot papers, would provide an opportunity to assess the BJP’s electoral support beyond the debate surrounding EVMs.

“This election is very important,” Gurjar said, adding that BJP workers worked tirelessly to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Expressing confidence in the party’s leadership at the state and regional levels, the BJP MLA said opposition leaders would have to reconsider their allegations if the BJP secured a victory despite their criticism. He further claimed that allegations of EVM manipulation and vote theft amounted to an insult to the people who elected their representatives.

Gurjar also said the ballot-based election would mark a new chapter in the country’s electoral history.

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar appealed to voters to ensure a decisive victory for the party’s candidates. She accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of hooliganism, particularly in the education sector, and alleged that the ruling party’s policies were adversely affecting students and young people.

Sonkar claimed that children were being deprived of educational opportunities and that the youth were struggling to secure employment. She urged voters to support the Samajwadi Party, presenting the election as an opportunity to register their dissatisfaction with the BJP’s governance.

Polling began on Friday for 28 legislative Council seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra, with voters turning up at designated booths.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling is being held for five graduate and six teacher constituencies, while Bihar is having elections for four graduate and four teacher constituencies.



