Bangalore Maid Sends Impressive Sick Leave Message on WhatsApp, Typed by Her Daughter

A housemaid in Bangalore sent a clear and professional sick leave message on WhatsApp, typed by her 10-year-old daughter.
A LinkedIn post by a woman working at Flipkart is getting a lot of attention online. She shared a real-life moment from her home that shows how people in Bangalore are using technology in daily life.
Her housemaid was feeling sick and could not come to work. Instead of just telling her in person, the maid sent a proper leave message on WhatsApp. The message was written in English and was typed by the maid’s 10-year-old daughter. Many people were surprised by how professional and clear the message was.
This small moment shows how even people in simple jobs are becoming more professional and learning how to use digital tools. It also shows how children today help their families with technology and communication.
The story has started a conversation online, with others sharing similar experiences from Bangalore — a city known for its fast growth in tech and education.