Bangladesh Announces Major Military Reshuffle, Defence Advisor To India Recalled

Bangladesh has initiated a significant overhaul of its top military leadership shortly after Tarique Rahman assumed office following his party’s decisive victory in the February 12 general elections.

Under fresh orders from Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Md Hafizur Rahman — who was serving as Bangladesh’s defence advisor in India — has been promoted to major general and directed to return home. He will now take charge of the 55th Infantry Division as General Officer Commanding.

In another key appointment, Lieutenant General Muhammad Mainur Rahman has been named Chief of General Staff (CGS), a crucial operational role within the army. He replaces Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, who has proceeded on retirement leave.

The reshuffle also affects the country’s intelligence leadership. Major General–designate Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury will assume charge as Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), succeeding Major General Mohammad Jahangir Alam, who has been reassigned to the foreign ministry as ambassador.

Additionally, Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman has been appointed Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division, while outgoing PSO Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan has been posted to the foreign ministry on ambassadorial duty.

Field-level commands have also been reshuffled. Major General JM Emdadul Islam becomes commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre, and Major General Ferdous Hasan Salim has been appointed General Officer Commanding of the 24th Infantry Division.

The sweeping changes reset both operational command and intelligence leadership at a pivotal political moment in Dhaka, signalling a recalibration of military structure under the new government.